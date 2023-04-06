Mumbai: BEST reduces rates of its AC bus unlimited journey passes

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced slashing of rates of the unlimited journey daily pass of its air-conditioned buses to Rs 50 from Rs 60 and the monthly pass rates from Rs 750 from Rs 1,250, which will come into effect from April 7. The announcement will provide a relief to passengers as the mercury levels are now rising.

In a release issued on Wednesday evening, the BEST said that with an aim to make digital ticketing more attractive to the citizens of Mumbai, the new passes plans which offer ''simplicity'' and ''flexibility'' to passengers have been announced and these will come into effect from Friday. Based on the passenger feedback, the BEST discontinued the earlier plans that found only a few takers. Updates have been made in its Super Saver Plans, student passes, unlimited rides passes and senior citizens passes, it said. ''The new plans have been designed to offer simplicity and flexibility to passengers,'' the release stated, adding that now passengers can travel on both AC and non-AC buses with any plan. BEST provides public bus service to neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar cities apart from Mumbai city and suburbs. Daily more than 30 lakh commuters travel on its fleet of around more than 3300 AC and Non-AC buses.

As per the BEST release, the undertaking has made Super Saver Plans in Rs 6 fare slab plans ''cheaper'', while all other fare slabs have been merged ''for simplicity''.

The release said that under the Super Saver Plans, BEST offers one to four weeks' plans for regular commuters, who use the buses everyday; daily plans for passengers, who need to travel just a couple of days; and fully flexible plans for occasional travel needs. The price of unlimited ride AC pass of one day and 30 days has been reduced ''to encourage more passengers to avail its benefit'', the BEST said. A simple single 30-day student pass will be introduced for the students of private schools and colleges, offering 60 trips for just Rs 200 as an ''introductory offer'', while senior citizens will be entitled to a flat Rs 50 discount on all Super Saver Plans of 28 days and longer.

The transport body said that the plans can be purchased both on the BEST Chalo mobile application and the BEST Chalo Card.

