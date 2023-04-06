Left Menu

US fines British Airways $135,000 over lengthy tarmac delays

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 01:12 IST
US fines British Airways $135,000 over lengthy tarmac delays
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Wednesday it was imposing a $135,000 penalty on British Airways over lengthy tarmac delays and the timely deplaning of passengers.

The airline which is owned by IAG agreed to cease and desist from future similar violations. USDOT said British Airways must pay $67,500 within 30 days and the rest within one year if the airline violates the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023