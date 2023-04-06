US fines British Airways $135,000 over lengthy tarmac delays

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Wednesday it was imposing a $135,000 penalty on British Airways over lengthy tarmac delays and the timely deplaning of passengers.

The airline which is owned by IAG agreed to cease and desist from future similar violations. USDOT said British Airways must pay $67,500 within 30 days and the rest within one year if the airline violates the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)