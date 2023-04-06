Left Menu

US fines British Airways $135,000 over tarmac delay in 2017

It told USDOT the delay was caused after the deicing truck ran out of fluid. It said it did not believe the incident called for a USDOT enforcement action but "in the interest of resolving this proceeding" agreed to the settlement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2023 02:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 02:51 IST
US fines British Airways $135,000 over tarmac delay in 2017
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) Wednesday imposed a $135,000 penalty on British Airways over a 2017 tarmac delay in which it failed to ensure the timely deplaning of passengers. As part of a settlement, the airline, which is owned by IAG , agreed to cease and desist from future similar violations. USDOT said British Airways must pay $67,500 within 30 days and the rest within one year if the airline violates the order.

USDOT said the penalty stemmed from a December 2017 flight from Austin, Texas, to London that resulted in passengers being stuck on the tarmac in poor weather for more than four hours without getting a chance to exit. British Airways did not immediately comment Wednesday. It told USDOT the delay was caused after the deicing truck ran out of fluid.

It said it did not believe the incident called for a USDOT enforcement action but "in the interest of resolving this proceeding" agreed to the settlement. USDOT in January said it planned to seek higher penalties from airlines and others that broke consumer protection rules, saying they were necessary to deter future violations.

Under a 2011 rule, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours and international flights for more than four hours at U.S. airports without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023