PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6

Headlines - Swiss government cuts bonuses for 1,000 senior Credit Suisse bankers - Zara-owner Inditex obtains approval to sell business in Russia - Savvy Games buys Scopely for $4.9bn - UK government publishes plans for post-Brexit border checks

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Swiss government cuts bonuses for 1,000 senior Credit Suisse bankers - Zara-owner Inditex obtains approval to sell business in Russia

- Savvy Games buys Scopely for $4.9bn - UK government publishes plans for post-Brexit border checks

Overview - The Switzerland government has cut bonuses for about 1,000 senior bankers at Credit Suisse Group AG, with the executive team losing their outstanding variable pay entirely.

- Inditex, the owner of the Zara clothing chain, has received permission from the Russian government to sell its business. - Saudi wealth fund-owned Savvy Games Group acquired U.S.-based games developer Scopely for $4.9 billion in the kingdom's latest gaming investment.

- The UK government set out proposals to introduce full customs checks on goods entering Britain from the EU by the end of October 2024 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

