PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Swiss government cuts bonuses for 1,000 senior Credit Suisse bankers - Zara-owner Inditex obtains approval to sell business in Russia

- Savvy Games buys Scopely for $4.9bn - UK government publishes plans for post-Brexit border checks

Overview - The Switzerland government has cut bonuses for about 1,000 senior bankers at Credit Suisse Group AG, with the executive team losing their outstanding variable pay entirely.

- Inditex, the owner of the Zara clothing chain, has received permission from the Russian government to sell its business. - Saudi wealth fund-owned Savvy Games Group acquired U.S.-based games developer Scopely for $4.9 billion in the kingdom's latest gaming investment.

- The UK government set out proposals to introduce full customs checks on goods entering Britain from the EU by the end of October 2024 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)