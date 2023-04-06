Taiwan says China's aircraft carrier is 200 nautical miles off Taiwan's east coast
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 06:39 IST
Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday that China's aircraft carrier is currently 200 nautical miles off Taiwan's east cost, after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
