Left Menu

Ram's new electric pickup truck aims for battery range of 500 miles: WSJ

WSJ said the Ram electric pickup, shown off at the New York auto show on Wednesday, is expected to go on sale in late 2024.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 09:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:37 IST
Ram's new electric pickup truck aims for battery range of 500 miles: WSJ
Ram 1500 REV (Photo/ramtrucks.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Stellantis' Ram is raising the bar for its Detroit competitors in the electric-truck race. The truck brand's coming electric pickup -- the Ram 1500 REV -- will offer a battery option that aims to deliver 500 miles in range, which is more than any other electric pickup on the market today, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to data from EVBox that was available in December of 2022, the average electric vehicle has a range of 341 km (211 miles).

The range is also on par with what Tesla has projected for its coming Cybertruck, an electric vehicle that it intends to bring to market later this year. WSJ said the Ram electric pickup, shown off at the New York auto show on Wednesday, is expected to go on sale in late 2024.

Ram also plans to offer the pickup with a standard 350-mile range battery and introduce a still-undisclosed variant at a later date, giving buyers choices in their switch to the new technology, said Ram brand chief Mike Koval. Ram has trailed competitors in getting an electric pickup truck to market. Ford Motor released its Lightning F-150 last year, and General Motors' Chevy Silverado EV is expected to go on sale in the fall of this year, according to WSJ.

Koval, however, said Ram isn't trying to rush its customers into this technology, adding that it is more important that it suits their lives first. "For electrification, being first actually might not be the best," Koval said, during the truck's unveiling.

Ram didn't release details on pricing for the truck. Automakers typically offer those closer to the on-sale date. The battery-range figures on the new Ram 1500 REV still need to be certified by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to WSJ. Few electric models currently on sale offer a 500-mile battery range. Among them is the Lucid Air, a premium sedan and the first model for EV startup Lucid Group, which delivers 516 miles of range on a single charge.

By comparison, Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup has battery options that deliver 230 miles and 320 miles of range, depending on the size selected. The soon-to-arrive Chevy Silverado EV is expected to have a range of more than 400 miles, while Rivian Automotive's debut electric-truck model, called the R1T, offers a 350-mile range battery.

WSJ says the competition for electric pickups has been heating up, with traditional automakers and newer startups racing to capture customer interest in what has long been a significant battleground in the auto business. Pickups are among the most profitable offerings for car companies in the US, where buyers tend to favour bulkier models that have significant towing and hauling capability. Range anxiety remains a big barrier for many customers considering a switch to an electric model.

The Wall Street Journal said the public-charging infrastructure is lacking and well behind what many industry analysts say is needed to support the influx of new electric models now hitting dealerships. Automakers have also faced a number of setbacks in trying to quickly accelerate the production of electric pickups. According to WSJ, GM's factory output of its USD 100,000 Hummer electric pickup has been stuck at roughly a dozen vehicles a day for about a year now, and Ford had to pause production of its Lighting EV for five weeks earlier this year after a battery problem led to a vehicle fire and a small recall.

Ram's owner, Stellantis, has said the brand's first electric pickup is crucial to its effort to introduce more battery-powered products across its global lineup, WSJ said. The brand's pickup-truck models are important profit drivers for the parent company's North American unit and the overall bottom line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023