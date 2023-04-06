Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-German banks hit by wave of complaints from savers

A study this year by EY found 25% of those surveyed in Germany trust financial firms, 31% don't and 44% were on the fence. "As in any industry that offers services in bulk business, there are cases in which there are differences of opinion between the customer and the bank," Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft said, pointing to its own figures which showed a drop in consumer complaints last year, in contrast to BaFin's data.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:31 IST
EXCLUSIVE-German banks hit by wave of complaints from savers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Complaints from consumers about banks and other financial firms in Germany rose by a fifth last year, official data shows, as regulators flex their muscles to shore up trust in the sector.

BaFin, Germany's financial watchdog, has been increasing its focus on consumer protection in the wake of the collapse of Wirecard, the blue-chip payment company that folded in an accounting scandal. It received 15,000 complaints from consumers in Europe's largest economy about their banks and other financial service providers last year, up from 12,500 in 2021 and a fourth consecutive year of sharp increases.

Gripes include long processing times for account closures, changes to terms and conditions, and shrinking branch networks, according to officials, bankers and consumer protection advocates. The figures, reported by Reuters for the first time, will be made public in an annual report in May.

"It cannot be that financial institutions are doing well because they treat their customers badly," Chan-Jae Yoo, a BaFin official, said in an interview. Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft, an umbrella organisation that lobbies for German finance, said German banks are "extremely stable and robust" and confidence remains "high" and "unaffected" by recent turmoil stemming from the collapse of lenders in the United States and Switzerland.

But a survey last year by YouGov showed that degree of trust in Germany's financial sector, essential for promoting wider financial stability and attracting capital to support economic growth, was below the global average, lagging the likes of Canada, Australia and major Asian markets. Niels Nauhauser, a consumer advocate in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, has spent two decades fighting for consumer rights.

"The mere fact that consumers are increasingly asking us and seeking our advice is proof enough that they do not fully trust financial institutions," he said. A study this year by EY found 25% of those surveyed in Germany trust financial firms, 31% don't and 44% were on the fence.

"As in any industry that offers services in bulk business, there are cases in which there are differences of opinion between the customer and the bank," Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft said, pointing to its own figures which showed a drop in consumer complaints last year, in contrast to BaFin's data. Protections and rights for customers of financial institutions have come under increased scrutiny from regulators and the German courts.

BaFin, which has been overhauled with new leadership after being widely blamed for not spotting the fraud at Wirecard, last year cracked down on the length of time granted to brokerages to process account transfer requests. The weeks-long process to shift an account to a new broker would often leave the customer in limbo and at the mercy of any swings in the markets.

A key ruling by Germany's high court in 2021 also made it harder for banks to change their terms and conditions, overturning a practice that had for decades allowed banks to raise fees without the explicit consent of account holders. Bankers say the ruling has added to costs and bureaucracy.

In Stuttgart, more famous for its car industry than finance, Nauhauser has this year won concessions from divisions of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. His next target is Allianz, having sued the insurer over changes to life insurance policy payouts that he says are not transparent. A hearing is scheduled in a Stuttgart court this month. Allianz said it "stands by all contractual commitments and guarantees".

Meanwhile, Nauhauser promised to keep the pressure on financial firms, big and small. "We want services to establish themselves in the marketplace that meet consumer needs, not feed the financial industry," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023