Suspect in train fire incident brought to Kerala by road

After a sketch of the assailant was released by Kerala Police based on the statements of passengers who witnessed the incident, the suspect was caught from Ratnagiri by Maharashtra ATS.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:33 IST
The man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala which led to the death of three, including a toddler, was brought to the southern state by road on Thursday morning after being caught in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on the previous day. The on-road journey of suspect Shahrukh Saifi to Kozhikode, however, witnessed some dramatic events. After entering Kerala by road in the wee hours, as the police SUV carrying Saifi in the rear seat proceeded towards Kozhikode, one of its tyres burst and the vehicle could not be used. Subsequently, after waiting on the roadside for more than an hour, the vehicle arranged by the Edakkad police in Kannur district for onward journey did not start, delaying the journey further. Another vehicle had to be arranged before the police team and the suspect could proceed to Kozhikode. On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire. According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. Subsequent to the tragic incident on April 2, the Kerala Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and apprehend the assailant. After a sketch of the assailant was released by Kerala Police based on the statements of passengers who witnessed the incident, the suspect was caught from Ratnagiri by Maharashtra ATS.

