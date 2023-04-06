Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises IDFC and IDFC Financial preferential allotment of shares by IDFC First Bank

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised IDFC Limited (IDFC) and IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited (IDFC Financial), on subscription of shares of IDFC First Bank on preferential allotment basis for a sum of approx. Rs 2,169 crores. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Anu Tiwari, Partner, Ketaki Mehta, Partner - Gift City; with support from, Kush Wadehra, Senior Associate; and Shobhit Dave, Associate. The Transaction was closed on 23rd March 2023.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)