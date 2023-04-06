Left Menu

Honda recalls SUVs in cold weather U.S. states over rust risk

Honda issued a recall for nearly 84,000 CR-V vehicles in Canada in 2019 for the same issue.

Updated: 06-04-2023 19:42 IST
Honda Motor said Thursday it is recalling 563,000 CR-V sport utility vehicles sold or registered in cold weather U.S. states because road salt may cause the frame to corrode and possibly detach the rear trailing arm.

The recall covers 2007 through 2011 model year CR-V vehicles in 22 states and the District of Columbia where road salt is routinely used. Dealers will inspect and install a support brace or repair the rear frame, as necessary, free of charge. Depending on the extent of any damage, Honda may offer to repurchase recalled vehicles, the company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Honda said the recall repair is not yet ready. It said it has received 61 U.S. customer complaints, but no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the recall. Honda issued a recall for nearly 84,000 CR-V vehicles in Canada in 2019 for the same issue.

However, it said that in 2019 it believed the rate of rear frame rust would not impact the structural integrity for the useful life of the vehicles in the United States due to fewer unpaved roads and lower salt usage. In 2020, Honda repurchased a U.S. vehicle after observing rear frame rust and began to investigate the issue.

