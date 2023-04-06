Left Menu

Maha: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:09 IST
Maha: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai
  • Country:
  • India

An alert policeman saved the life of an elderly passenger who slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the suburban train at Vasai station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

The passenger, Vijay Malekar (74), ran to catch the train which had just started moving and in the process slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, they said.

An on-duty GRP constable immediately rushed and pulled out the man, a resident of Nalla Sopara, safely, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023