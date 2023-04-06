Left Menu

Gadkari inspects 212 km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:20 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the 212 kilometres 6-lane Delhi-Dehradun greenfield access controlled Expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

According to an official statement, the expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The statement said many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor and in these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife.

There is a provision of 12 km elevated road, 6 animal underpasses, 2 elephant underpasses, 2 major bridges and 13 minor bridges, it added.

According to the statement, for the convenience of passengers, there is a provision of 12 way-side amenities on the Delhi-Dehradun access controlled Greenfield expressway.

For connectivity of Haridwar with this highway, 51 km 6-lane Greenfield road is also being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,095 crore.

