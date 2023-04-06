Canon expands functionality of PTZ cameras with two new apps

Today, Canon Europe (www.Canon-CNA.com) expands the functionality of its PTZ cameras with two new apps available via its Add-On Applications System, enabling users to add new functionalities for video production, alongside a firmware update to enhance user experience. First announced in January, and showcased at ISE 2023 with the CR-N700, the two apps – Canon’s Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001 and the Auto Loop Application RA-AL001 – can be used with the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X300 from August1. Both apps build on market demand to create a powerful standalone solution for video production without the need for external hardware. These new paid applications are easy to configure, and coupled with Canon’s 4K camera technology, make the ideal solution for a broad range of scenarios, from higher education, corporate, live events, broadcast and houses of worship.

Auto Tracking Application: CR-N500 and CR-N300

Powered by Canon’s advanced drive mechanism in its PTZ cameras, this new Auto Tracking application automatically tracks people with precision, to ensure they are always framed and in-shot, without the intervention of a camera operator. Enabling both single and multi-camera shoots to be filmed without the need of a camera operator, the tracking reduces the burden on AV staff or operators, whilst still capturing high-quality, professional content. Performing visual analysis in-camera, the function is available without any external device, resulting in a quicker – and more accurate – tracking capability. From full body, upper body, shoulders-up and other viewpoints, as well as speeds ranging from slow to brisk walking. The camera’s precision and the smooth drive work in synergy with the pan/tilt mechanism for high quality footage straight from the camera.

With the new firmware, the Auto Tracking application becomes compatible with a wider range of PTZ models – the CR-N500 and CR-N300 – so they can be optimised for a multitude of different use cases, such as live production, corporate events, or lectures. With the Composition feature, operators can set the optimal position to ensure the subject is always well framed, while the tracking sensitivity offers up to ten levels of adjustments, meaning it can be used for a variety of use cases.

Auto Loop Application: Expanded compatibility

The Auto Loop application is being made available for the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X300, enabling the cameras to follow a pre-programmed, automated pan/tilt/zoom movement without the need for an operator to manually change the shot. This is perfect for situations where operators must make simple repeated camera movements, such as live music events for instance where the shot would move from the drummer, to lead singer, to audience and then back again. Directors and operators can concentrate on switching and framing with other cameras, reducing workload.

Two movement pattern options, loop or back-and-forth, give greater flexibility to choose movements that suit each shooting environment. To ensure footage looks natural amongst a multi-camera set up, the application offers smooth adjustment of start-stop acceleration/deceleration to simulate manual camera movements. These features are easily programmable via a single screen, where operators can apply position and route settings and even access a preview, as well as control the speed of movement and duration of pause at each position.

The Auto Tracking and Auto Loop applications are currently available for the CR-N700 and will be available for other PTZ models with the firmware update later in 2023.

Enhanced user experience

Committed to expanding the functionality of its PTZ cameras, Canon’s latest firmware update enhances user experience and workflow – whether the camera is being used independently, or part of a multi-camera set-up. When used in conjunction with Cinema EOS cameras or Canon’s XA / XF series camcorders, the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X300 can tap into common settings – including the capability of setting the shutter angle in addition to the shutter speed. It’s also easier to match the image from other cameras than before, with added colour compensation function for white balance. What’s more, the CR-X300 will have the addition of SRT protocol and Free-D protocol support, enabling easier workflow integration – particularly in live events and sports. All of these features are readily available with the CR-N700 on shipment.

