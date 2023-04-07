Bengal: Blaze at Santoshpur railway station under control, train services normalise

The blaze, which erupted at Santoshpur railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, has been brought under control and train services have restarted, a senior official said Friday. There was no report of any death or injury, he said.

Seven fire tenders took around three hours to douse the fire that broke out on Thursday evening, the official said.

Train services on Eastern Railway's Budge Budge-Sealdah section were temporarily suspended following the incident. "Train movement is normal now," he said.

The official said no Railway property was damaged, but over 20 small shops on the platforms were completely gutted in the blaze.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

