Bengal: Blaze at Santoshpur railway station under control, train services normalise
There was no report of any death or injury, he said.Seven fire tenders took around three hours to douse the fire that broke out on Thursday evening, the official said.Train services on Eastern Railways Budge Budge-Sealdah section were temporarily suspended following the incident.
- Country:
- India
The blaze, which erupted at Santoshpur railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, has been brought under control and train services have restarted, a senior official said Friday. There was no report of any death or injury, he said.
Seven fire tenders took around three hours to douse the fire that broke out on Thursday evening, the official said.
Train services on Eastern Railway's Budge Budge-Sealdah section were temporarily suspended following the incident. "Train movement is normal now," he said.
The official said no Railway property was damaged, but over 20 small shops on the platforms were completely gutted in the blaze.
Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Train
- Railway
- Santoshpur
- South
- Budge Budge-Sealdah
- Eastern Railway's
- Parganas
- West Bengal's
ALSO READ
China's expansionist designs in South Asia exposed at UNHRC
China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea
Klinsmann getting to know South Korea''s squad and its fans
North Korea fires 4 cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea