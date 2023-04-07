Left Menu

May import dairy products only if situation warrants: Govt

The ministry also said in case of imports are needed, the government will ensure that it is routed only through its agency National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the needy will be given the stocks at the market price after proper assessment.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:52 IST
May import dairy products only if situation warrants: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India may import dairy derivatives such as fat and powder, only in case the situation warrants, in order to help dairy cooperatives to meet the summer demands, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a release Thursday evening. The ministry also said in case of imports are needed, the government will ensure that it is routed only through its agency National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the needy will be given the stocks at the market price after proper assessment.

The government though conceded that there has been some demand and supply gap observed in the dairy sector, primarily due to increased demand for nutritious, safe and hygienic milk and milk products post-COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after MP Sharad Pawar, in a letter addressed to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Purushottam Rupala, cited a media report on possible imports, saying any decision by the central government would be totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers.

"The dairy farmers have recently come out of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the revival process of the dairy sector. My concern may please be heeded. I shall be happy if the matter is looked into and the Ministry deters itself from taking any decision to import the milk products," Pawar said in a tweet, attaching his letter to the minister and the news article he referred to. To meet the growing demand and considering the fact that the supply of milk in the ensuing summer season being a lean season may be less, there were demands from several dairy cooperatives for the import of milk fat and powder.

"With this background, NDDB along with the government of India has been monitoring the demand-supply situation. Since the process of import takes time, the necessary back end processes are being put in place to timely manage the situation in case of any eventuality," the ministry's release said. Early preparation, according to the government, will ensure that the market is not distorted and the interests of India's dairy farmer is protected, which it said is paramount and central to any decision taken by the government.

"The article that Hon'ble MP Shri Sharad Pawar ji is referring to in his letter addressed to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Shri Purushottam Rupala, which is available in public domain, only states that a decision will be taken after watching the demand-supply position later in the summer, which inter alia means that no final decision has been taken in this regard," the ministry further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023