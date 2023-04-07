Left Menu

Indian national jailed for dozing off at wheel while drunk, causing chain collision in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-04-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 13:08 IST
Indian national jailed for dozing off at wheel while drunk, causing chain collision in Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 45-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 10 months in jail in Singapore for falling asleep while driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol that caused a chain collision, injuring several people, according to a media report on Friday.

Sowrirajulu Karunakaran last May was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and collided with the rear of a lorry, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

This caused a chain collision involving four vehicles and injured several people, including a man who had pelvic fractures, the newspaper said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor said that Sowrirajulu was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading at the time of the accident in May 2022, it said Sowrirajulu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing grievous injury while driving without due care or reasonable consideration, the report said.

His blood ethanol concentration was found to be about three times that of the legal limit.

When he woke up, he realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

The two passengers of the lorry who were injured were both Indian nationals, the report said.

As a result of the damage caused to it, the lorry had to be disposed of by the company that owned it.

A 44-year-old Singaporean woman, who was driving a van that was hit by the lorry, had a minor head injury.

A third vehicle, a Toyota, had damage to its rear.

Sowrirajulu will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023