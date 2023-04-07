Left Menu

RBI's retail pilot of the digital rupee goes live in India's 4 metro cities

As expected, the pilot for the retail digital rupee was launched in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1, 2022. The retail digital rupee project started in a closed user group with the participation of four leading lenders, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank. Later, it will be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of the pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 14:57 IST
RBI's retail pilot of the digital rupee goes live in India's 4 metro cities
RBI's retail pilot of the digital rupee goes live in India's 4 metro cities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): As expected, the pilot for the retail digital rupee was launched in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1, 2022. The retail digital rupee project started in a closed user group with the participation of four leading lenders, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank. Later, it will be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of the pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed. What is the Digital Rupee? According to the concept note, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the Reserve Bank of India's official form of currency. The regulator stated that the RBI's CBDC, also known as the Digital Rupee or e-Rupee, is interchangeable one-to-one at par with the fiat currency and is the same as a sovereign currency.

As per the central bank digital currency (CBDC) tracker, almost 105 countries representing 95% of the world GDP have taken steps to inculcate digital currency in their ecosystem.50 countries are at the advanced phase of exploration to launch digital currency, while 10 countries have fully launched digital currency. The founder of Shree Consultants Kishore Subramanian clarifies that the difference between digital currency and UPI is that digital currency is like physical currency issued by the central bank and is the RBI's liability whereas UPI is a means of payment. Any transaction through UPI is the respective bank's liability.

The e-Rupee would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. Users will be able to transact with eRs-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones devices. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. Hemant Jain, vice president of the PHDCCI in his welcome address stated that the Central Bank's digital currency is based on the principles of trust, safety, liquidity, and integrity. He informed that the switch over to digital currency will plug the loopholes and eventually wipe out all the black money in the system. This will also help the CBDC to remove Rs 4,984.80 crore in security printing costs borne by the general public, businesses, banks, and RBI on physical currency.

To summarise, The digital rupee is not a cryptocurrency and is probably the most far removed from a cryptocurrency. The digital rupee is simply physical money converted to digital money. This will not only enhance and improve the daily convenience in our lives but it will also propel our country and economy forward in the coming decade. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023