DCM Shriram appoints Sabaleel Nandy as CEO of its Chemicals Business

Business conglomerate DCM Shriram on Friday announced the appointment of Sabaleel Nandy as the CEO of its chemicals business.

Prior to joining DCM Shriram, Nandy was President and COO of Paradeep Phosphates, the company said in a statement. Nandy has more than two decades of experience in chemicals and fertilisers having spent 18 years in Tata group companies like TATA Motors, TATA Sons, TATA Chemicals. He was also the VP of TATA Chemicals (North America) heading one of the world's largest Soda-ash plants, the statement added.

