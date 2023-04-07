Left Menu

Tata Motors posts 8 pc jump in group global wholesales in Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 per cent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

