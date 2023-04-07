China needs to 'try every method' to stabilise exports -state media

China needs to "try every method" to stabilise its exports to developed countries, state media reported Premier Li Qiang as saying during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Pragmatic and effective measures will be introduced at the opportune time to further stabilise market expectations, the report added, such as guiding enterprises to deepen exploration of developing countries and regional markets.

