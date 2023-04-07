WTiCabs India signs deal with MG Motor India for 100 vehicles

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): WTiCabs India has entered into an agreement with MG Motor India to acquire 100 vehicles for their Rent-a-car division. The fleet includes the popular MG Hector and MG ZS EV models delivered to WTiCabs at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The agreement was signed by Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India, and Ashok Vashist, CEO WTiCabs, in the presence of other dignitaries. Speaking at the ceremony, Rakesh Sidana expressed his gratitude to WTiCabs for choosing MG Hector and ZS EV as their preferred vehicles. He emphasized MG's commitment to delivering the highest expectations to customers, and their partnership with WTiCabs will make MG vehicles more accessible to SUV and EV enthusiasts in India.

WTiCabs CEO, Ashok Vashist, stated that the company values the partnership and looks forward to continued sales and services support from MG. He also highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable mobility and providing robust mobility solutions to corporate clients. WTiCabs - Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd has been providing Workplace Commute Solutions and Management Services in India since 2009. The company offers a One-Stop solution for all Ground Transportation needs, including chauffeur-driven fleet, manpower, and technology, making it an ideal choice for corporate clients looking for a reliable and professional transportation partner.

WTiCabs has been instrumental in introducing some of the most innovative and workable business models in the personal ground transportation space. The company is committed to providing sustainable and robust mobility solutions to its clients, and it aims to add more electric vehicles to its fleet in the future. The company is known for its expert supervision and dedicated digital platform, which allows its clients to customize people mobility plans to meet their specific needs. With a focus on value-based guiding principles, the company aims to deliver the highest quality of service to its clients.

MG Hector is India's first Internet SUV, introduced in 2019, which has set new standards for SUVs in India. MG recently launched the Next-Gen Hector at the Auto Expo with exciting new technologies, intuitive features, and driving comforts. The all-new striking bold exterior and luxurious interiors evolved safety features, and elegant design elements offer an unprecedented drive and user experience. The MG ZS EV is India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV, offering striking exterior design elements, comfortable and premium interior, and first-in-segment features like Dual Pane Panoramic Skyroof, Digital Bluetooth Key, Rear Drive Assist, 360° Camera, i-SMART with 75+ Connected Car features, Hill Descent Control, and much more. Since its launch in 2020, MG ZS EVs have covered 14.2 Cr. Kms and saved 2.05 Cr. kg Co2 in India.

The partnership with MG Motor India is a significant milestone for WTiCabs as it enables the company to offer its clients access to premium SUV and EV vehicles like the MG Hector and ZS EV. With the addition of these vehicles to its fleet, WTiCabs can provide a more comfortable and eco-friendly transportation experience to its clients. This agreement underscores WTiCab's commitment to sustainable Mobility and Robust Mobility Solutions. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

