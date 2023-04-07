Kerala CM visits kin of train fire victims, hands over compensation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited the bereaved families of three victims of the Kozhikode train fire incident and handed over a compensation of Rs five lakh each to them.

Vijayan visited the house of Rahmath at Palottu near Mattannur, who lost her life with along with her niece. The CM also visited the residence of K P Naufeeq, the third passenger, who died after the accused, Shahrukh Saifi, allegedly poured petrol in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train compartment and started a fire. Vijayan spent sometime with both the families. The district collector handed over the cheque of Rs five lakh to each family, which was announced by the government earlier. Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district committee secretary, M V Jayarajan asked the Indian Railway to provide compensation to the victims of the fire incident. On the night of April 2, the suspect had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station.

