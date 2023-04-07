Mera Comforz is all set to launch India's first AI designed shoes in the market

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): A revolutionary company has entered the shoe retail market with an innovative approach to inventory management and order placement. Mera Comforz, conceptualized and founded by Praveen Jagga, is transforming the industry by automating the entire process for retailers. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Praveen Jagga recognized the need to integrate AI into the retail industry to streamline operations and provide retailers with unparalleled control and transparency. Mera Comforz's platform offers a seamless experience for retailers, enabling them to automate the entire process of managing their inventory, placing orders, and tracking sales. The company's advanced platform offers real-time tracking of orders, providing retailers with complete transparency and control over their orders. The platform's analytics also allows retailers to identify their best-selling products, sizes in demand, and customers' locations, making informed decisions on which products to order and when.

Founder and CEO Mera Comforz Praveen Jagga said, "This platform is streamlined for ordering process enables retailers to place orders with just a few clicks, eliminating the need for emails and phone calls. This has significantly reduced retailers' workload, allowing them to focus on providing excellent customer service and growing their businesses." Mera Comforz's automated system has become a game-changer for the industry, offering retailers unparalleled control, transparency, and analytics. The company's platform has already been adopted by many retailers, resulting in increased sales and customer satisfaction. With its innovative approach to inventory management, Mera Comforz is set to revolutionize the shoe retail industry and provide retailers with a competitive edge.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)