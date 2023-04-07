FOREX-Dollar rises after US jobs data

The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month.

The dollar index rose by 0.3% to 102.16 after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4% at 132.21 yen while the euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.0894.

