FOREX-Dollar rises after US jobs data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:24 IST
FOREX-Dollar rises after US jobs data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month.

The dollar index rose by 0.3% to 102.16 after the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4% at 132.21 yen while the euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.0894.

