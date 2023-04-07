Left Menu

Maha: Two killed, three critically injured as bus rams into tree in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and three critically injured when a state transport bus rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Matewadi Shivar in Chandwad taluka around 1.45 pm, an official said.

The bus with 13 passengers onboard was on its way to Manmad from Saptashrungi Gad, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on the side of the road, he said.

Bus conductor Sarika Yuvraj Lahire (40) was killed on the spot, while Sangita Bhagwat Khairnar (40), a passenger, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Several passengers were injured in the accident, of whom three are critically wounded and are undergoing treatment Nashik District Civil Hospital, he said.

A case has been registered with Chandwad police station and further investigations are on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

