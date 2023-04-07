Left Menu

Gurugram: Bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

A bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday morning, officials said. The bus was going from Delhi to Manesar via Gurugram on Friday morning and caught fire near the Rampura flyover, officials said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:20 IST
Gurugram: Bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway
  • Country:
  • India

A bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday morning, officials said. The driver tried to douse the flames with the fire extinguisher but since the blaze had intensified, he stopped the bus following which the passengers got out out safely, they said. The bus was completely gutted but no one was hurt or injured in the incident, officials said. The bus was going from Delhi to Manesar via Gurugram on Friday morning and caught fire near the Rampura flyover, officials said. Fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire, they said, adding that the traffic slowed down due to the incident. Fire officer Narender Singh said as soon as information about the incident was received, a fire tender from Manesar and another from Sector 29 reached the spot and controlled the blaze within 20 minutes. TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023