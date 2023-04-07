Left Menu

PNC Infratech bags project worth Rs 771 cr from Haryana Rail Infra

The contract entails design and construction of civil works from 29.68 - 49.7 km and from 55.6 - 61.5 km and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station, among other things, PNF Infratech said.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:26 IST
Representative Image (Photo/pncinfratech.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNC Infratech has received a letter of acceptance from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) for a project worth Rs 771.46 crore, according to a statement shared with exchanges. "...We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Letter of Acceptance from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (Authority) on April 6, 2023, for the said project," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract entails design and construction of civil works from 29.68 - 49.7 km and from 55.6 - 61.5 km and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patli to Patli Station and New Patli to Sultanpur Station, among other things, PNF Infratech said. The period by which the contract is slated to be executed is 30 months.

PNC Infratech is a firm which engages in Indian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation and management companies in the country. According to the company's website, it has a wide experience and proven expertise in execution of projects in core infrastructure sectors including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply, industrial area development and other infrastructure activities with an established track record of successful execution of projects across geographies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

