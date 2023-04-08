Maha: Vashi court first paperless digital court in country, says Justice Patel
The Vashi court in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra is the first paperless digital court in the country, Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel said while hailing lawyers who agreed with the concept and worked towards implementing it.
He was speaking after inaugurating the district and additional sessions court in Vashi on Friday.
E-filing and digital court faced opposition from several quarters when it started but advocates practicing in the Vashi court supported the idea and now the court at Vashi is the first paperless digital court in the country, Justice Patel said.
''To reduce the load on the courts the idea of e-filing and digital court was introduced. Once the entire work of the court becomes paper the judgments will be speedy,'' he said.
Officials said the start of the district and sessions court at Vashi will ensure people from Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas don't have to travel all the way to Thane for case hearings.
