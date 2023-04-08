Left Menu

Maha: Bus veers off road, falls into ditch in Pune, 1 dead, 22 injured

Most of the passengers are residents of Bhavani Peth here, he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:46 IST
Maha: Bus veers off road, falls into ditch in Pune, 1 dead, 22 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and 22 were injured after a bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Saturday, a police official said.

The accident took place at 5:30 am near Malad village in the district's Baramati taluka, the Daund police station official said.

''The private bus carrying 50 passengers was on its way from Tuljapur when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch. One passenger was killed and 22 suffered injuries,'' he said.

''Sixteen injured persons have been admitted to Pyramid Trauma Centre and the rest six to Bhigwan ICU Hospital. The bus was chartered for a pilgrimage tour of Kolhapur, Pandharpur, etc. Most of the passengers are residents of Bhavani Peth here,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023