JSP Foundation sets up 'Jindal Apna Ghar' in Raigarh for elderly

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, on Saturday announced the establishment of Jindal Apna Ghar,' a home for 150 underprivileged elderly persons in Raigarh. The new centre, being built covering an area of 46,000 sq ft in Khairpur village, will offer nutritious food, health facilities, yoga meditation and other amenities to enhance the quality of life for the elderly. It will also facilitate elderly people with 24-hour service, indoor games, gardening, and a library. The centre will also offer regular yoga and meditation sessions to promote a healthy and stress-free lifestyle, a statement from Jindal Steel & Power stated.

Additionally, a new building of 20,000 sq ft will be constructed as 'Jindal ASHA-The Hope', a centre that rehabilitates Divyang children and connects them with mainstream society for enabling them to face life in full steam. The new facility will serve 200 children with special needs, the company said. The Bhumi Pujan for these two projects were performed by OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Devi Jindal and JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal. The target for opening the new facilities is 18 months from now.

They also laid the foundation stone for the new building of OP Jindal School at Kunjemura in Tamnar block of Chhattisgarh. OP Jindal Group's Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal stressed on the value of education in bringing social development. "Founder of OP Jindal Group Shri OP Jindal ji was always of the view that Education is the key to inclusive development of a Country. I am very happy that Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal are taking forwards the vision of Shri OP Jindal ji for industry-led holistic social development," she said.

JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal said, "The Jindal Asha - The Hope centre is now providing rehabilitation support in addition to special education, physiotherapy, speech therapy, sensory integration therapy, and assistive devices for children having speech and hearing impairment and reduced mobility." She also said, "The Centre also provides pre-vocational skill training, paper recycling training, paper making, computer training, and sports training for the differently-abled. With the new building, all these facilities will be available to more number of Divyang Jan in a more integrated manner."

"We need to change the perception of the Society towards the people with special needs and we need to include them in every stream of social development," Shallu Jindal added. According to the statement, the new Jindal Asha the Hope centre will impart training course approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for the training of special children, including a diploma in Special Education CP, a diploma in Special Education HI, a diploma in Hearing and Speech-Language Pathology, and diploma in Special Education for Intellectual Disabilities.

JSP's Chairman Naveen Jindal emphasised the JSP Group's commitment to its social responsibilities, following the path laid by the founder of the Group, Omprakash Jindal and appreciated the efforts of JSP Foundation led by Shallu Jindal to shape up the lives of millions of underprivileged and socially vulnerable. "We need to intensify of our initiatives to augment the quality of life of elderly persons and ensure that they get the best of the health care, nutrition and societal supports," said Jindal.

"Jindal Apna Ghar will provide a home for active and happy elderly living, along with nutritious food, health facilities, 24-hour service staff, indoor games, gardening, song music, library, and more," said Shallu Jindal. OP Jindal School, Kunjemura, is providing quality education to more than 1,000 students in Tamnar area, according to the statement. JSP Foundation, with the support of JPL, will be constructing the new building of OP Jindal School with a built-up area about 50,000 sq ft.

"With the new building, the school will provide improved facilities for quality education to students," added Shallu Jindal. OP Jindal School, Kunjemera, will have modern education facilities for 1,350 students in the first phase. The same will be expanded further with the addition of new students.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP Group, has been pursuing its mission of building an Inclusive India, focusing upon health care, quality education, skill education, special education sustainable livelihood options, sports art and culture aligning with 16 of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, the company in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)