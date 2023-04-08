BRO DG inspects works on Manali-Leh, Darcha-Shinkunla roads

Left Menu

Border Roads Organisation Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Saturday inspected works on the Manali-Leh and DarchaShinkunla roads being executed under project Deepak and Yojak, a statement issued here said. Chief engineers of both the projects accompanied Chaudhry who earlier inspected works at the Atal Tunnel near Manali, it said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Border Roads Organisation Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Saturday inspected works on the Manali-Leh and Darcha–Shinkunla roads being executed under project Deepak and Yojak, a statement issued here said. Chief engineers of both the projects accompanied Chaudhry who earlier inspected works at the Atal Tunnel near Manali, it said. Enroute from Manali to Shinkunla pass, the DG lauded the works being carried out under the projects. He also awarded commendation cards to 'BRO Karmayogis' who were involved in snow clearance of Shinkunla Pass and Baralachla Pass, the statement said.

He interacted with operators of snow cutter machines and other heavy machinery who led the clearing operations during the most challenging conditions. He was also briefed on the progress of planning and preparatory works for the construction of 4.1 km-long Shinkunla Tunnel which will connect Lahaul valley to Zanskar valley in Ladakh, the statement said. BRO is a leading organisation constructing roads, tunnels and airports in the border areas of the country.

