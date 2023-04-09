Left Menu

Couple killed in road accident in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-04-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 09:49 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer and his wife were killed when a truck rammed into their car in Deoband area here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when Manoj Singhal (50) and his wife Anju (47) were on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The truck driver is absconding.

