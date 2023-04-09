2 killed, 13 injured in road accidents in J'khand

At least two persons were killed and 13 others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

In the first accident, a newly married couple and their family members were proceeding to Barkagaon in a bus from Katkamdag when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to some malfunction and it fell into a roadside ditch, killing a 52-year-old man on the spot and injuring 11 others, a police officer said.

The injured were admitted to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH), from where the couple, who were critically injured, were shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

In another accident, a 42-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Barkatha. He was moving towards Kolkata and was coming from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Two others were seriously injured in the incident and were admitted to HMCH.

Both accidents took place on Friday night.

