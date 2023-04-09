Indian Overseas Bank to revise interest rates from April 10

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank would revise the interest rates on term deposits by upto 40 basis points from April 10, the bank said on Sunday. Depositors would receive interest rates upto 8 per cent by opening term deposit for a period of 444 days, the city-headquartered bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)