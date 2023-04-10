Left Menu

Air India deboards unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Air India on Monday deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital, according to sources.

The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard.

The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

