Sugar manufacturer EID Parry declares second interim dividend for 2022-23

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sugar manufacturer EID Parry on Monday declared the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for its investors for the just concluded financial year 2022-23. A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held earlier today. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend is April 21, 2023, it said in an exchange filing to exchanges. The record date is set to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend.

"The Interim Dividend shall be paid to *those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company as on the Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date," the filing said. Ultimately, the interim dividend will be paid on or after May 3, 2023, but within 30 days from the date of the announcement. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

