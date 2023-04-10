Left Menu

Ministry to hold session with allottees of coal mines on Wednesday

The Ministry of Coal will hold an interactive session with coal block allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks on Wednesday here in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:40 IST
Ministry to hold session with allottees of coal mines on Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Coal will hold an interactive session with coal block allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks on Wednesday here in the national capital. "The session will showcase the significant reforms implemented by the Ministry of Coal to make the coal sector more appealing and will also solicit feedback and suggestions from all the stakeholders in order to expand domestic coal production, lower the need for imported coal, and facilitate ease of doing business in the country," an official release said on Monday.

During the session, the ministry will also review the actual coal production for the just concluded fiscal 2022-23 as well as the production targets for the year 2023-24. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the ministry launched the first-ever tranche with commercial auctions of 38 coal mines in June 2020.

Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mines auction have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023