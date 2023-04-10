Left Menu

Man detained for 'unruly behaviour' with crew members onboard Delhi-London flight

The Delhi Police on Monday detained a 25-year-old man who was deboarded by Air India for allegedly physically harming two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:00 IST
Man detained for 'unruly behaviour' with crew members onboard Delhi-London flight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday detained a 25-year-old man who was deboarded by Air India for allegedly physically harming two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure, officials said. The man has been identified as Jaskirat Singh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, ''We have received a complaint in this regard and have detained Jaskirat Singh, who was travelling with his parents to London. He is being interrogated and legal action will be taken accordingly.'' He was deboarded from the plane for his unruly behaviour with two cabin crew members. The matter is being investigated, he said. The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure ''due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger''. The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport.

According to Air India, the passenger was handed over to the security personnel after flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport. ''Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,'' the airline said in a statement.

In recent times, there have been various incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023