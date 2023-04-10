Man detained for 'unruly behaviour' with crew members onboard Delhi-London flight

The Delhi Police on Monday detained a 25-year-old man who was deboarded by Air India for allegedly physically harming two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital shortly after departure, officials said. The man has been identified as Jaskirat Singh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, ''We have received a complaint in this regard and have detained Jaskirat Singh, who was travelling with his parents to London. He is being interrogated and legal action will be taken accordingly.'' He was deboarded from the plane for his unruly behaviour with two cabin crew members. The matter is being investigated, he said. The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure ''due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger''. The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport.

According to Air India, the passenger was handed over to the security personnel after flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport. ''Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,'' the airline said in a statement.

In recent times, there have been various incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights.

