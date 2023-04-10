Three killed after being run over by bus in UP's Sitapur
Two men and a woman were killed after being run over by a roadways bus here on Monday, police said.
The speeding bus, which was going towards Lucknow, crashed into a service road after hitting a divider in Kamalapur police station area, they said.
After losing control, the bus ran over some people who were buying goods from the shops there, police added.
Paras Kumar, Raju and an unknown woman died on the spot while three injured persons were rushed to a community health centre in Kasmanda and their condition is stated to be critical, they said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the woman. No arrests have been made in his connection so far. There was no immediate information about the bus passengers.
