Left Menu

Three killed after being run over by bus in UP's Sitapur

No arrests have been made in his connection so far. There was no immediate information about the bus passengers.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:38 IST
Three killed after being run over by bus in UP's Sitapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men and a woman were killed after being run over by a roadways bus here on Monday, police said.

The speeding bus, which was going towards Lucknow, crashed into a service road after hitting a divider in Kamalapur police station area, they said.

After losing control, the bus ran over some people who were buying goods from the shops there, police added.

Paras Kumar, Raju and an unknown woman died on the spot while three injured persons were rushed to a community health centre in Kasmanda and their condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the woman. No arrests have been made in his connection so far. There was no immediate information about the bus passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023