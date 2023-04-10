Left Menu

J-K: RPF officer injured in accidental fire by SPO

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer was injured in an accidental fire from an AK rifle of a Special Police Officer (SPO) at a railway station here, officials said on Monday. Identified as sub-inspector (SI) of the force, Sudhir Kumar Rai (48) was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

He was injured due to an accidental fire from the rifle of SPO Harbajan Singh while crossing a foot-over bridge to exit the station after deboarding the Begumpura Express train around 2.10 pm, they said.

The rifle went off when Harbajan was handling the weapon while taking charge from the previous sentry, they said, adding that a case has been registered into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

