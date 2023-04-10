AI deboards unruly passenger for causing 'physical harm' to crew onboard Delhi-London flight

Air India on Monday morning deboarded an unruly male passenger who caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital about three hours after departure.

The 25-year-old passenger was handed over to the security personnel after the flight AI 111 landed at the Delhi airport and an FIR has also been lodged with the police, the airline said.

The Delhi Police detained the passenger, who has been identified as Jaskirat Singh.

Sources said the flight had around 225 passengers. The male passenger was in seat 20E in the economy class and the cabin crew used restraining devices for the passenger to bring things under control, they added.

''Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,'' the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure ''due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger''. The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport.

The rescheduled flight took off for London in the afternoon.

Sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight took off from the national capital at around 6.35 am and a brawl happened between the passenger and two crew members onboard.

Then, the plane made a turn back to Delhi and landed at around 9.40 am, the DGCA sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, ''We have received a complaint in this regard and have detained Jaskirat Singh, who was travelling with his parents to London. He is being interrogated and legal action will be taken accordingly.'' He was deboarded from the plane for his unruly behaviour with two cabin crew members. The matter is being investigated, he said ''Safety, security and dignity of all on board are important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,'' the airline said.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with unruly passengers.

In recent times, there have been various incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights.

Last year, as many as 63 passengers were put on the 'No Fly List' by airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Rajya Sabha on April 3.

