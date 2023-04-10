Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:37 IST
Moin Kashmiri's star-studded and 1st edition of the biggest Iftar Party with political bigwigs. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): The holy month of Ramadan is underway, and for Bollywood and Political bigwigs, this means it's that time of the year when the biggest name from various industries attend one of the biggest annual celebrations in the city, As expected, the fashion quotient of the evening remained high with actors and eminent personalities opting for the perfect festive attire. The much-awaited annual Moin Kashmiri's Iftar party was organised at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Stars made a splash at the event with their dazzling presence, Archana Gautam, Salman Qureshi, Ashfa Khan, Inara Ali, Jitendra Awhad, Asif Bhamla, Charan Singh Sapra, Daisy Shah, Arjumman Mughal, Shadan Farooqui (Saddu), Saif Farqooui, Arbaaz Shaikh, Sameer Shaikh, Imran Syed, Nazin Khan, Nadeem Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Asif Merchant, Sufiayan and Nida, Taran Adarsh, Zaheer Iqbal, Jaaved & Jaffrey Naved, Sana Khan, Sana Sultan, Armaan Kohli, Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddhique, Aashika Bhatia, Karanvir Sharma, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Shweta Khanduri, Vikas Verma, Sameer Mark, Jubin Shah, Muskan Sharma, Diljaan Sayyed, Kashishh Rajput & many more attended the Iftar Party.

Moin Kashmiri ensured that the food was a sumptuous layout of the best imaginable. It was a magical feast with the most delicious fare laid down in the most luscious manner. The Iftar party was a gourmet lover's delight with a lovely blend of exotic and authentic cuisines. Moin Kashmiri's dedication to public service has earned him widespread recognition and respect. He is widely regarded as a tireless worker who is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the needs of his community are met. Despite the challenges, Moin Kashmiri remains focused on creating a better future for the people. He is a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

"Ramadan Mubarak to all. The Iftaar is the occasion for all of us to come together and celebrate the spirit of the festival, and to meet family and friends under one roof is a delight always; our first edition of this Iftaar is marking new beginnings, " *says Moin Kashmiri* This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

