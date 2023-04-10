Left Menu

PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express on April 12

The train will complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route, a release stated.Modi will flag off the train at 11 am on Wednesday via video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office said in a statement.The inaugural run will be between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:39 IST
PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express on April 12
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route, via videoconference. The train will complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route, a release stated.

Modi will flag off the train at 11 am on Wednesday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The inaugural run will be between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment. Regular services will start from Thursday and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, with stoppages in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

The train will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes. Shatabdi Express, the fastest train on this route at present, covers the distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes, the release stated.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi-high speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory. The train will improve the connectivity of Rajasthan's major tourist destinations, including Pushkar and Ajmer Dargah, and boost the region's socio-economic development, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corruption issue with him

Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corrupt...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023