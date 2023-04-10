Gurugram: Woman injured after being hit by speeding car

A 28-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a speeding car in the DLF phase 3 area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver who managed to escape, they said. In her complaint, Tanvi Verma, a resident of DLF Phase-3, alleged that while crossing the road on Sunday night, a speeding Audi car hit her. She was injured badly after falling on the road and the car driver fled the spot, she alleged. ''I suffered a lot of injuries on my head, shoulders, arms and legs,'' she alleged. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

''The driver of the car has not been identified yet. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras to identify the driver,'' said Rajender Singh, Station House Officer, DLF phase 3 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)