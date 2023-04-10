AI deboards unruly passenger after he causes physical harm to 2 women cabin crew onboard Delhi-London flight

Air India on Monday morning deboarded a 25-year-old male passenger, who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members by allegedly hitting them onboard a Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital around three hours after departure.

The Delhi Police said the passenger, identified as Jaskirat Singh from Kapurthala in Punjab, has been detained and a case has been filed against him on a complaint filed by Air India's cabin crew supervisor.

Sources said the flight AI 111 had around 225 passengers. The male passenger was in seat 20E in the economy class and the cabin crew used restraining devices for the passenger to bring the situation under control, they added.

After landing, the passenger was handed over to the security personnel.

''Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,'' Air India said in a statement.

When asked about his unruly behaviour, the passenger said, ''mera mann kharab tha (I was upset)...'', according to a senior police officer.

Citing the complaint by Air India's cabin crew supervisor, the Delhi Police said that after one hour of flight, Singh was seen trying to open a door of the aircraft.

''She along with her colleague tried to stop him but he threatened to hit us and used unparliamentary language. After that he became violent and hit her on her neck very hard and she fell on the floor. After that he pulled her hair and then hit the other crew member on her face.

''After that he was restrained with the help of other crew members and passengers,'' the statement said.

Singh along with his parents was going to London for the first time and from there, they were planning to travel to Canada to visit Singh's sister, the senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police said investigation is going on.

Medical examination of the two crew members have been done. A case has been registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections Aircraft Rules 1937.

The aircraft which took off for London Heathrow returned to the national capital shortly after departure ''due to the serious unruly behaviour of the passenger''. The pilot in command decided to return to the Delhi airport, Air India said.

The rescheduled flight took off for London in the afternoon.

Sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight took off from the national capital at around 6.35 am and a brawl happened between the passenger and two crew members onboard.

Then, the plane made a turn back to Delhi and landed at around 9.40 am, the DGCA sources said.

''Safety, security and dignity of all on board are important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,'' the airline said.

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to airlines reiterating the existing provisions in place to deal with unruly pasengers.

In recent times, there have been various incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights.

Last year, as many as 63 passengers were put in the 'No Fly List' by airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Rajya Sabha on April 3.

