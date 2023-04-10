Punjab & Sind Bank opens 25 branches across India

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday announced the opening of 25 new branches across the country.

With the opening of the new branches, the bank has now a total of 1,553 branches pan-India, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a statement.

Considering the geographical spread, these 25 branches were inaugurated virtually from the bank's head office in the presence of top executives, it said.

Punjab & Sind Bank Managing Director Swarup Kumar Saha said the bank has taken a new milestone to its journey of excellence and by opening new branches bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and all efforts will be made to mobilise quality business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)