Engine of goods train derails in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
The engine of a goods train derailed at Godhni Chord Line in Nagpur district on Monday, but there was no disruption of services or report of any casualty, a Railway official said.

According to the official, the engine of the empty freight train came off the tracks at Godhni Chord Line at around 8.30 pm.

In Railway parlance, a chord usually means a relatively short line connecting two other lines.

He said the track restoration work was going on, but movement of trains remained unaffected. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

