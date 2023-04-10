MP, Rajasthan, UP officials decide to ramp up vigil to curb sand mining from Chambal

Government officials of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday met in Morena district and decided to step up vigil to check illegal mining of sand from the Chambal river that traverses through the three states, an official said.

At the meeting, MP's Mineral Department Principal Secretary Nikunj Srivastava said ''checkpoints are very important to stop illegal sand mining from the Chambal sanctuary (located along the river)''.

The IAS officer said unlawful sand mining from the Chambal river has been curbed to a great extent due to efforts that are currently underway.

Morena Collector Ankit Asthana informed that 17 temporary police checkpoints and four special roadblocks have been set up in the district to curb illegal sand mining from the river and its transportation.

Along with this, monitoring of the entire area is being done through drones and high resolution surveillance cameras, an official release said.

