Apple's computer shipments decline 40 pc in Jan-March quarter on weak demand: IDC report

Tech giant Apple's personal computer shipments during January-March 2023 quarter declined over 40 per cent on a yearly basis owing to weak demand and weak macroeconomic fundamentals, data compiled by International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 09:50 IST
Tech giant Apple's personal computer shipments during January-March 2023 quarter declined over 40 per cent on a yearly basis owing to weak demand and weak macroeconomic fundamentals, data compiled by International Data Corporation (IDC) showed. International Data Corporation (IDC) is a global provider of market intelligence and advisory services.

Apple's PC shipments dropped the most among the top five players. Shipments of Lenovo, HP, Dell Technologies, and Asus during the quarter declined 30 per cent, 24 per cent, 31 per cent, and 30 per cent, respectively, IDC's compilation showed.

Global shipments of PCs were at 56.9 million, marking a contraction of 29.0 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2022 at 80.2 million, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. PC shipments will likely suffer in the near term with a return to growth towards the end of the year with an expected improvement in the global economy, IDC said.

"If recession in key markets drags on into next year, recovery could be a slog," said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices and Displays at IDC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

