Left Menu

4 killed after being run over by truck in MP

Four persons were killed when a truck run over them while they were collecting wheat spilled on a road in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.The accident took place at around 12.30 am.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:11 IST
4 killed after being run over by truck in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed when a truck run over them while they were collecting wheat spilled on a road in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am. The victims were collecting wheat spilled from a tractor-trolley near Bheru Chowki on Indore-Ahmedabad when the truck suddenly hit them, Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna said. The four persons died on the spot, he said. Two of the victims were travelling on the tractor-trolley to Rajgarh when the wheat spilled from the vehicle on the road. They called two of their relatives to help them in collecting the wheat when the accident took place, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Munnalal (47), Luvkush (28), Navdeep (29) and Arjun (26), he said.

The truck driver was taken into custody and his vehicle impounded, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023